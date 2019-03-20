Nick passed peacefully away at age 84. He will be missed by his family in Canada and the Netherlands. Preceded in death by his wife, Lynn, and son-in-law, Mark, Nick is survived by his siblings, Martha and John; his children, Eileen, John (Stephanie), and Robert (Brigid); and his grandchildren, Jennifer (Don), Christopher (Christine), Alysha, Malcolm, and Adrian.
Nick was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. His early years living through WWII had a significant impact on Nick's life. After graduating from university, Nick and Lynn moved to Canada and were married in Vancouver in 1956. Nick enjoyed his career in Mechanical Engineering specializing in the Pulp and Paper industry working for H.A. Simons.
Nick was an avid gardener and stamp collector, and in his later years developed a passion for jigsaw puzzles! No service as per his wishes. If interested, please consider donating to the Kidney Foundation in Nick's name as he was the fortunate recipient of a kidney transplant.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Apr. 18, 2019