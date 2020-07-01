SIDDOO, Nirmal Norman Singh April 18, 1964 - June 20, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Nirmal Norman Singh Siddoo. Survived by his mother Gurbax Kaur and 7 siblings; Paul, Pirminda, Sarge, Kore Gurmeet, Terra Paul, Dave, Munglejeet (Penny) and all their families. Predeceased by his father Gulzar. Norman was born and raised in North Vancouver and was proud of it. Although Norm struggled with mental health, he led an adventurous life attending concerts, riding his motorcycle across North America, hiking, swimming in oceans, and cycling. With his handsome looks, impeccable style and quick wit, he brought a ready smile to many faces. He was eloquent with his words, and could just as easily bring one to tears or roaring laughter. His fierce tough guy exterior did not shield his tender, generous soul and heart of gold. He will be greatly missed, as will his famous phone messages. In lieu of flowers please donate to the CMHA, https://cmha.bc.ca/ or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Dr. Ranbir Mann for his care and kindness toward Norman. We would also like to thank the staff, nurses and Doctor's at Alexander Street Community. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in North Shore News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.