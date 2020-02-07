Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noah Murray BOWMAN. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

BOWMAN, Noah Murray Noah Murray Bowman, aged 91 died peacefully in his home on February 1, 2020. Noah was born November 23, 1928, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the son of Samuel and Christina (Murray) Bowman. Noah attended Greenway and Daniel Mac schools in Winnipeg and was active in both hockey and baseball during his youth. He went on to attend United College/University of Winnipeg graduating with a BA. He later returned to university (after winning a sum at Assiniboia Downs) to get his teaching credentials. Noah did not pursue a career in teaching after university but instead had a lengthy career in the insurance field mostly for Great West Life Assurance Company where he held various management positions in Winnipeg and Vancouver. In 1951 he married his sweetheart, Maggie and they shared a wonderful 66 years together. They remained in Winnipeg for 20 years raising their family and then moved to Vancouver in the 70's. Noah's talents were many, but in particular he had a calm manner and was always willing to help family and friends find clear solutions to their challenges. He had a dry sense of humour and a love of literature and the performing arts. He enjoyed cooking his special recipes and appreciated a fine wine. Noah especially loved time spent with his family. Above all Noah and Maggie were a tour-de-force team when it came to their children and growing family. They were also known for their generosity to many charitable organizations including "adopting" disadvantaged children in foreign countries. In his retirement, Noah enjoyed playing tennis into his 80's and following hockey and other sports. He and Maggie spent many winters vacationing in Palm Springs and Hawaii as well as travels to Europe and other parts of Canada with friends and family. During his retirement, Noah continued consulting in retirement benefits and was able to help so many people to plan and make wise choices for their retirement years. Noah is predeceased by his beloved wife Maggie (October 13, 2017). He is survived by his children Nancy Stevens (Geoff), Claire Warszycki (Vince), Samuel Bowman (Julie) and Peter Bowman (Donna); 10 grandchildren, Peter, Kathryn, Mark, Benjamin, Noah, Will, Lindsay, Robyn, Taylor & Samantha; five great-grandchildren, Emilee, Oliver, Wyn, Oakley and Harrison, and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Noah can be made to the BC Children's Hospital.







Noah Murray Bowman, aged 91 died peacefully in his home on February 1, 2020. Noah was born November 23, 1928, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the son of Samuel and Christina (Murray) Bowman. Noah attended Greenway and Daniel Mac schools in Winnipeg and was active in both hockey and baseball during his youth. He went on to attend United College/University of Winnipeg graduating with a BA. He later returned to university (after winning a sum at Assiniboia Downs) to get his teaching credentials. Noah did not pursue a career in teaching after university but instead had a lengthy career in the insurance field mostly for Great West Life Assurance Company where he held various management positions in Winnipeg and Vancouver. In 1951 he married his sweetheart, Maggie and they shared a wonderful 66 years together. They remained in Winnipeg for 20 years raising their family and then moved to Vancouver in the 70's. Noah's talents were many, but in particular he had a calm manner and was always willing to help family and friends find clear solutions to their challenges. He had a dry sense of humour and a love of literature and the performing arts. He enjoyed cooking his special recipes and appreciated a fine wine. Noah especially loved time spent with his family. Above all Noah and Maggie were a tour-de-force team when it came to their children and growing family. They were also known for their generosity to many charitable organizations including "adopting" disadvantaged children in foreign countries. In his retirement, Noah enjoyed playing tennis into his 80's and following hockey and other sports. He and Maggie spent many winters vacationing in Palm Springs and Hawaii as well as travels to Europe and other parts of Canada with friends and family. During his retirement, Noah continued consulting in retirement benefits and was able to help so many people to plan and make wise choices for their retirement years. Noah is predeceased by his beloved wife Maggie (October 13, 2017). He is survived by his children Nancy Stevens (Geoff), Claire Warszycki (Vince), Samuel Bowman (Julie) and Peter Bowman (Donna); 10 grandchildren, Peter, Kathryn, Mark, Benjamin, Noah, Will, Lindsay, Robyn, Taylor & Samantha; five great-grandchildren, Emilee, Oliver, Wyn, Oakley and Harrison, and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Noah can be made to the BC Children's Hospital. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close