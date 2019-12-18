Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora HARRISON. View Sign Obituary

HARRISON, Nora June 5, 1931 - December 3, 2019 As a child and young woman, Nora lived through the Depression and WW11 in England. She was an accomplished athlete, winning many awards in various sports. Upon graduating from university with a teaching degree, she moved to Canada and taught P.E., Music and French. Nora coached field hockey at the national level as well as future Olympic athletes in track and field. She received a Masters degree in French and lived for some time in Paris and Montreal. Upon "retiring" from Argyle Secondary school in North Vancouver, Nora relocated to Kenya, working for a teaching organization on a volunteer basis for over a decade. She was active in the Unitarian church and the co-op housing movement. Somehow Nora managed to single handedly raise two sons Alan and Ian who turned out more or less o.k. She is also survived by brother Frank; grandchildren Jack Lou and Lucy; nieces Gillian Sheila, Geraldine, John and ex-husband Edward. Nora enjoyed her last years at Willingdon Care Center where she received exemplary care. Thank you to all at W.C.C. Not one to suffer fools, Mom got along with herself quite well. She taught an inside out, top/sidespin tennis serve that is used to this day with devastating effect. Thanks Mom, we love you. Condolence messages can be left at





