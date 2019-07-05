Norma Jean (Warren) HOROZIAN

Obituary

HOROZIAN, Norma Jean (Warren) Age 71 years, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on June 30, 2019. Survived by her son, Aram and her daughter Taline (Curry), her brother and sister-in-law Vic and Rita, nieces and nephews Alexia, Diran, Nicole and Warren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Diran, her sister Barbara and her parents Norman and Eleanor Warren. A Celebration of Norma's Life will be held at Boal Chapel at 1505 Lillooet Road on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If friends so desire, donations may be made to North Shore Hospice. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The North Shore News from July 5 to July 6, 2019
