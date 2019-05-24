Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Campbell BROWN. View Sign Obituary

BROWN, Norman Campbell November 2, 1925, Toronto, Ontario - May 4, 2019, West Vancouver It is with sadness that we announce the death of Norm Brown, father to Douglas, Gordon and Ruth; stepfather to Carla and Cameron. He was grandfather to Melissa, Brooke, Alexis and Danielle. He had a sharp mind, wonderful repartee as well as a good sense of humour and will be missed by family and friends. He contributed to the community through his church and the Seniors Centre. He died peacefully at his home with his partner Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 31st, 2 pm at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 855 22nd Street, West Vancouver.







It is with sadness that we announce the death of Norm Brown, father to Douglas, Gordon and Ruth; stepfather to Carla and Cameron. He was grandfather to Melissa, Brooke, Alexis and Danielle. He had a sharp mind, wonderful repartee as well as a good sense of humour and will be missed by family and friends. He contributed to the community through his church and the Seniors Centre. He died peacefully at his home with his partner Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 31st, 2 pm at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 855 22nd Street, West Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from May 24 to May 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close