Norman Campbell BROWN (11/2/1925 - 05/4/2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Campbell BROWN.
Service Information
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC
V7V1J7
(604)-922-1221
Obituary

BROWN, Norman Campbell November 2, 1925, Toronto, Ontario - May 4, 2019, West Vancouver It is with sadness that we announce the death of Norm Brown, father to Douglas, Gordon and Ruth; stepfather to Carla and Cameron. He was grandfather to Melissa, Brooke, Alexis and Danielle. He had a sharp mind, wonderful repartee as well as a good sense of humour and will be missed by family and friends. He contributed to the community through his church and the Seniors Centre. He died peacefully at his home with his partner Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 31st, 2 pm at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 855 22nd Street, West Vancouver.
logo
Published in The North Shore News from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
West Vancouver, BC   (604) 922-1221
funeral home direction icon