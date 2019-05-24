BROWN, Norman Campbell November 2, 1925, Toronto, Ontario - May 4, 2019, West Vancouver It is with sadness that we announce the death of Norm Brown, father to Douglas, Gordon and Ruth; stepfather to Carla and Cameron. He was grandfather to Melissa, Brooke, Alexis and Danielle. He had a sharp mind, wonderful repartee as well as a good sense of humour and will be missed by family and friends. He contributed to the community through his church and the Seniors Centre. He died peacefully at his home with his partner Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 31st, 2 pm at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 855 22nd Street, West Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from May 24 to May 25, 2019