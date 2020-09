Or Copy this URL to Share

DUNNE, Norman February 16, 1944 - August 16, 2020 Norman is survived by his lovely wife, Elizabeth Anne Dunne. He was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and moved to Calgary and then to North Vancouver. He worked with Canada Post for 31 years and retired in 1999. A private memorial service will be held. Donations in Norman's name to any charity of your choice.







