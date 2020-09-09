1/1
NORMAN F. John
NORMAN, F. John August 31, 1938 - August 31, 2020 John passed away on his 82nd birthday after a brief, severe battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Broadbent), his children Margo McGarry (Louis) and Geoff (Theresa) and his grandchildren Megan (Dillon) and Jessica McGarry, Sofia and Marco Norman. Also, his siblings Doug (Barb), Bob (Theresa), Shirley Norman, and brother in law Alan (Judy) Broadbent and their families in Ontario. John took advantage of every golden opportunity presented to him from "farm boy", geological engineer (MASc, U of T), CPA (CA), and corporate mining executive to proud family man. The family thanks the very caring staff at LGH 6E and the North Shore Hospice. Cremation has taken place.




Published in North Shore News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
