GAUTREAU, Norman Joseph "Stormin' Norman" born February 17, 1931 in Moncton, NB passed away peacefully March 19, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. Norm will be missed dearly by his children Judy, Dale (Carolyn) and Valerie, his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Stormin' Norman was the Welterweight Champion of Canada from 1955 until 1960 and inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame in 1984. He was larger than life and a true gentleman whose presence could light up any room. A kind soul who had the ability to make people believe in themselves because he truly believed in them; be their loudest and proudest supporter. He loved to share his life stories and they will be missed by all; both his stories and legacy will forever live on. "The idea is not to live forever but to create something that will" - Andy Warhol. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Brett family for always being there for our father and to the Lions Gate Hospital's 7 West team who were so kind and compassionate with Norm. They always took time out of their day to sit with him and let him do what he loved best - share his stories! A celebration of life will be held on Sunday May 26, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at Griffins Boxing and Fitness, 326 East Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC (entrance through the back lane). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" - Dr. Suess.







1505 Lillooet Road

North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1

(604) 990-8988 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

