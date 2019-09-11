FINLAYSON, Olive An Aunt who was a "real Angel.' Born Olive Johnston in Vancouver, BC on March 18, 1921, "Auntie Ollie" was called home by Our Lord on September 6, 2019. She was a resident of Capilano Care for 3 years, and previously a 10 year resident of Kiwanis Village in West Vancouver. Predeceased by her loving husband Pete in 1983, and her dear friend Hildegard Samida in 2002, she is lovingly remembered by the extended Durlacher Family - Erika, Kim, Ken, Taylor, and Carter, and many friends. In her working career, Ollie was a dedicated and loyal employee of Star and Pioneer Laundry, and subsequently Macaulay, Nicolls, Maitland from where she retired in 1983. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Church, 2347 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver, B.C.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019