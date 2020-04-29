Ottomar Rapp passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, at Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver. He was predeceased by Carole, his loving wife of 54 years, in 2014. A proud Saskatchewan farm boy, Otto was a professional engineer with a long career with the Federal Dept. of Fisheries. He was a passionate golfer and fisherman throughout his life, and always had a mischievous twinkle in his eye. "Gramps" will be sadly missed by his sons, Mike and Paul; daughter-in-law, Denise; and grandkids, Owen and Aida, as well as many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer when the world returns to normal.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020