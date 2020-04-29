Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ottomar Rapp. View Sign Obituary

Ottomar Rapp passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, at Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver. He was predeceased by Carole, his loving wife of 54 years, in 2014. A proud Saskatchewan farm boy, Otto was a professional engineer with a long career with the Federal Dept. of Fisheries. He was a passionate golfer and fisherman throughout his life, and always had a mischievous twinkle in his eye. "Gramps" will be sadly missed by his sons, Mike and Paul; daughter-in-law, Denise; and grandkids, Owen and Aida, as well as many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer when the world returns to normal.

