Born November 28, 1927, in Sheffield, UK.
Died December 18, 2019, in Victoria, BC.
Pamela passed away at Sunrise of Victoria, with family at her side. Many thanks to the incredible third-floor care staff for their unfailing kindness and compassion.
Pamela was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael (2003). She is survived by her children, Margaret (Don), Anthony (Diane), Kieran (Patsy), Lucy, Deirdre (Phil), and Kevin (Cara); her precious son, Peter; and her grandchildren, Matthew (Ying), Brendan, Sean, Kaitlin, and Jessica.
Pamela will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family, her strong faith in God, her gift for laughter and friendship, and her dedication to those less fortunate.
A funeral mass for Pamela was held at Holy Trinity Church in North Vancouver (2725 Lonsdale Avenue) on Monday, December 23. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Special Olympics BC in her memory.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 25, 2020