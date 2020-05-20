A unique woman, her card reads, "Housewife and Artist."



A quintessential English gardener, a plantsperson, passionate about her garden with the pond (a pond that the dancers crossed) a plant collection that filled her with pleasure and pride. A great life's work. And when she moved, one hundred pots went to her new garden.



An artist, graduate of Ontario College of Art and Emily Carr College of Art. She created unique ceramic sculptures, built a room in an old warehouse on Granville Island, a room empty but full of promise, built her light filled studio in her garden. She made small nests and a huge one that was plunked down on a sidewalk in the financial district of Vancouver. Playgrounds were transformed subversively into other magical places. A huge wooden sculpture, lines and feathers, commanded the front porch. Her exquisite drawings: insects, machines, imagination in motion, lived in another dimension.



Born in war years England, in 1940, to Lillian and Henry Williams. Her pilot father sadly died in a crash. Pat and her sister Jen attended school at St.Brandons in Clevedon. When Pat was a teenager, her mother and stepfather, Peter Holloway, brought Pat and Jen to Toronto. In 1963, Pat married Bob Tipping and in 1974, they moved with their children, Julie and Matthew to West Vancouver. She was a wife, who danced with Tip, a mother who gave love and a unique take on life to her kids, and a special grandmother for Veronica. She was a devoted aunty to Jen's kids, Wendy and Johnny, and graunty to Wendy and Kevin's kids, Miles and Paul.



An ardent traveller; Europe, trekking in Nepal, yoga studies in India, a hiker over many north shore mountains, she was to the end a passionate walker.



A bright and enthusiastic friend who will be missed by all.



