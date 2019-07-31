Late Pascal Jeffery Cortez Sunrise: August 28, 1942 Sunset: July 22, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Pascal Jeffery Cortez Jr. Pascal was born in North Vancouver on August 28, 1942 to his parents Pascal and Adeline (nee: Rivers) Cortez. Pascal passed away peacefully surrounded by love of family and friends at Mission Memorial Hospital on July 22, 2019 - he was 76 years young. Pascal battled cancer with a fierce tenacity and survived 10 years with 7 rounds of treatment. He will be remembered for his courage and strength. Pascal grew up on the North Shore. He attended Ridgeway Elementary and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas Senior Secondary School. He was an accomplished Chef at some quite prestigious kitchens such as the Capilano Golf and Country Club, Hollyburn Country Club and Hastings Racecourse. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and memorable laughter. Pascal is survived by his loving common law wife of 22 years Susan 'Sue' Robb; sisters Elaine Mills (Claude Jacques) and Lynn Gosnell; many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and dear friends. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Squamish Nation Shaker Church, 104 Mathias Road in West Vancouver. On-line condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca.
Published in The North Shore News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019