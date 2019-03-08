HAINES, Patricia Jean February 12, 1947 - January 26, 2019 It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Patricia after a long battle with vascular dementia and diabetes. She is survived by her husband Larry, her son Geoffrey (Stacey), grandson Everett and grand daughter Clara. Pat is also survived by her cousins Doug (Lu) Little, Ray (Linda) Little, Rod (Debbie) Little and Lynda Little. A memorial service will be held at St. David's United Church, 1525 Taylor Way, West Vancouver at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to Cedarview Lodge, 1200 Cedar Village Close, North Vancouver, V7J 3P3
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019