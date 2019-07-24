Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Louise Anne "Pat" WILSON. View Sign Obituary

WILSON, Patricia "Pat" Louise Anne (nee Petri) March 9th, 1927 - July 19th, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Louise Wilson. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. She is predeceased by her loving husband Ray in 2006. She leaves behind six children and partners, ten grandchildren and partners and 3½ great grandchildren. Pat was born at home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She moved with her family to Valleyfield, Quebec in 1947 and started working at Canadian Schenley Distillers where she met Ray in 1951 and married him in 1953. In 1955 they were transferred west to North Vancouver when Ray got the opportunity to help start the Park & Tilford Distillery. Pat found a way to become part of the community by becoming a member of the CWL at Holy Trinity, singing in the church choir and coordinating the Parish Religious Education Program. In the community she sang with the Sweet Adelines Dogwood Chapter and later the Carousel Chorus. She adored her family and praised them at every opportunity and she loved spending time with them. Later in life she had the opportunity to travel with family to Hawaii and to go on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean. In 2017 she moved into LVCC on the 3rd floor of the Manor. She enjoyed the entertainment, especially the sing-along with Sonja Marie. Her love for her family and friends, her positive outlook on life and her absolute passion for singing will live on in our lives. The family would like to extend their sincere thank you to the staff at LVCC Manor 3 for their exceptional care in looking after her and for their support. Prayers will be on Thursday, July 25th at 7:00 PM and the funeral mass will be on Friday, July 26th at 11:00 AM, reception following, both held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church located at 2725 Lonsdale Avenue, Father Augustine Celebrant. Mom's favorite colour was blue so please wear blue on Friday in her honour. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you kindly make a donation to the B.C. Cancer Foundation (Donate In Memory BC Cancer Foundation).







