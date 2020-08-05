TREADWELL, Patricia Mary August 9, 1931 - July 20, 2020
We regret to announce the passing of Patricia Treadwell of Qualicum Beach at the Trillium Lodge, Parksville, on Monday, July 20th. Patricia was born in London, England on the 9th of August, 1931 and moved to Canada in 1957. She lived in Toronto until moving to British Columbia where, in 1963 she married her husband, Chris, who survives her. Patricia's background was in advertising until she joined Canada Post where she worked until her retirement. One of her greatest joys was writing Christmas letters to children in the Santa's Helpers programme. All her life, Patricia was an activist, participating in folk dance, dragon boating, motoring the waters in the Strait, and as a member of the administrative bodies of Baha'i Faith in a number of communities. In Qualicum she contributed to the Museum, the Village Theatre, and the Heritage Woods. She was a giver and a doer, and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be forwarded to: qbmemorials.ca
