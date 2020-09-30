(née Moser) Born in Vancouver, May 14, 1947. Died peacefully at North Shore Hospice, early morning of August 31, 2020.



Patricia grew up in West Vancouver where she fell in love with, and married Alexander (Sandy) McGechaen. She was extremely proud of the work she did for Imperial Oil, the Vancouver Visitors Bureau, and at the UBC School of Social Work before stepping away to be a full-time Mum. Patricia was a passionate homemaker who loved cooking, baking, and taking care of her family. She loved her cats, her dogs, and vanilla ice cream because it was the perfect flavour. Her sarcastic sense of humour also had a silly streak; the mere mention of the word ‘buns’ would send her into fits of giggles. On occasion, Patricia also loved to participate in marathon rounds of Super Mario Bros. with her kids.



When Sandy died in 2010, she lost her best friend and her spark. We hope that wherever they are, they’re together again. Survived, loved, and missed by her daughter Erin (Phil Mahoney) son Ryan (Brittney MacDonald) sister-in-law Ann Rittinger (Gordon Rittinger) and niece Heather Peters (TJ Peters). Donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada, or the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated. No immediate memorial; please contact Erin (erinmcgechaen@gmail.com) for details on a later date.



