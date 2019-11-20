Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (nee Fortin) (Patti) GRAHAME. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Seymour Golf and Country Club 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway North Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

GRAHAME, PATRICIA (Patti), (nee Fortin) December 3, 1937 - November 6, 2019 Born in Montreal, Patti passed away at the Sunrise Lynn Valley Care Home where she was lovingly cared for over the last 20 months. Married to Ken Grahame for over fifty years, they lived in North Vancouver for over forty years. Patti is survived by her three children, Linda (Donald), James and Sheri and her five grandchildren, Keith, Robert, Evan, Madeline and Emmelene. A celebration of Patti's life will be held from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, January 25th at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway in North Vancouver. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of BC would be appreciated.





