GRAHAME, PATRICIA (Patti), (nee Fortin) December 3, 1937 - November 6, 2019 Born in Montreal, Patti passed away at the Sunrise Lynn Valley Care Home where she was lovingly cared for over the last 20 months. Married to Ken Grahame for over fifty years, they lived in North Vancouver for over forty years. Patti is survived by her three children, Linda (Donald), James and Sheri and her five grandchildren, Keith, Robert, Evan, Madeline and Emmelene. A celebration of Patti's life will be held from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, January 25th at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway in North Vancouver. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of BC would be appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019