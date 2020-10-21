1/1
Patricia R. (Crumb) Kania
April 15, 1931 - October 01, 2020
Patricia died peacefully at the age of 89 in North Vancouver.

She is survived by Charles (Ted) Allen, with whom she shared 40 wonderful years of travelling the world together.

Trish was born in Oakland, California. She moved to Canada with her family in 1940, when her father was accepted as a professor of Economics at UBC. She was the daughter of Joseph Albert Crumb and Harriet Bernice Crumb (nee Pittman), and sister of Lewis Freeman Crumb, all of who predeceased her.

Trish was the ultimate friend to a small circle of friends at her Parkgate community, donating her time to the orderly running of things. During her working years, Trish was happy in a supporting role of executive assistant in the financial services industry; she respectful referred to all her superiors as "the boss", but all who enjoyed her employment found out very quickly who the boss truly was.

Trish was most at home in her garden and spending time with close friends.

Ted would like to thank the North Shore Hospice for the wonderful support and care to Trish during her days with them.

No service upon request, Trish did not want anyone fussing over her. Rest peacefully our dear friend.

Published in North Shore News from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
