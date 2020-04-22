Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick D. Way. View Sign Obituary

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Pat moved to Canada in 1959 and spent most of his life in BC. He had a long career at ICBC and retired as Manager of Internal Audit. Pat was an avid traveller, seeing many countries and continents throughout his life. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's, Pat died peacefully, at home watching the clouds and birds, surrounded with love from his wife, Patricia Davies, and his caregivers. Pat will be terribly missed by his sons, Dave (Julia) and Brian (Toni), and step-sons, Stan (Deborah), Mark (Nicole), and Lewis (Jennifer), along with many grandchildren and step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers and a service, donations to Parkinson's Society BC are appreciated.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Pat moved to Canada in 1959 and spent most of his life in BC. He had a long career at ICBC and retired as Manager of Internal Audit. Pat was an avid traveller, seeing many countries and continents throughout his life. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's, Pat died peacefully, at home watching the clouds and birds, surrounded with love from his wife, Patricia Davies, and his caregivers. Pat will be terribly missed by his sons, Dave (Julia) and Brian (Toni), and step-sons, Stan (Deborah), Mark (Nicole), and Lewis (Jennifer), along with many grandchildren and step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers and a service, donations to Parkinson's Society BC are appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 22 to May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close