Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Pat moved to Canada in 1959 and spent most of his life in BC. He had a long career at ICBC and retired as Manager of Internal Audit. Pat was an avid traveller, seeing many countries and continents throughout his life. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's, Pat died peacefully, at home watching the clouds and birds, surrounded with love from his wife, Patricia Davies, and his caregivers. Pat will be terribly missed by his sons, Dave (Julia) and Brian (Toni), and step-sons, Stan (Deborah), Mark (Nicole), and Lewis (Jennifer), along with many grandchildren and step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers and a service, donations to Parkinson's Society BC are appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 22 to May 21, 2020