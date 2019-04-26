Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick James BINNS. View Sign Obituary

BINNS, Patrick James September 21, 1945 - April 18, 2019 With his family at his side, Paddy passed in Lions Gate Hospital on Thursday, April 18. He will live in our hearts forever. He is survived by wife and best friend Nina (nee MacArthur); daughters Seana, Shannon and Sunny (Derek); grandchildren Han, Owen, Brooke, Seamus and Hayley; siblings Colleen, Shirley (Gordie), Bill (Arceli), Barbara (Gary), and Michael; nephews Justin, Tyler and Ace (LJ), nieces Toni (William) and India; great nephews Jaden and Christopher; great nieces Katie Jean and Eloise. Paddy was born in North Vancouver and raised in Upper Lonsdale. He enjoyed a carefree childhood with siblings and neighbourhood kids. Sports were a big part of his life. He played football, soccer, rugby and boxed, but his favourite pastime was baseball, a sport he played (and/or coached) to age 70. Many of his lifelong friends were met through sports. Paddy graduated in the first class from Argyle Sr. Secondary in 1963. He served a four year apprenticeship to become a Steel Fabricator, a trade he plied for his working years. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Union. Paddy and Nina married in 1966 and together they raised their daughters in North Vancouver. He was particularly proud that each of his girls earned their university degrees. Paddy retired at age 55 to begin his favourite job as a full time Grandpa, providing loving daycare to each of his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Family always came first with Paddy. He was a stand-up guy with a strong moral compass, a knowledgeable man who told interesting stories and loved a good debate. His sense of humour was infectious. He has requested no service and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Gate Hospital. When you pass the ballpark, give a little thought to Paddy.







