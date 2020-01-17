Patrick passed away suddenly at home on December 31, 2019, at the age of 76. Paddy was born in Montreal and moved to Vancouver in 1969. He loved vintage cars (especially Ford Thunderbirds) and playing his guitar. He was very sociable and made friends wherever he went (lately on his electric scooter). He will be missed by his sons, Stephen (Leanne) and David (Heather); his grandchildren, Kaya and Jasmine; his sisters, Susan Patterson (Jim) and Kerry Rorke (George); sister-in-law, Devon Leguillette (Tim); and many nephews, nieces, and good friends.
Pat was predeceased by his father, Howard; mother, Margaret; twin brother, Michael; brother, Timothy; and partner, Donna Renwick.
He requested there be no service.
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2020