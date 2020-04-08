Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Paul Eric TERMANSEN. View Sign Obituary

TERMANSEN, Dr. Paul Eric Dr. Paul Termansen passed away March 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Paul is lovingly remembered by his daughter Kristina, sons, Eric (Lauri) and Peter and his granddaughter Elsa. All his 5 siblings predeceased Paul. Born in Holstebro, Denmark in 1932, Paul came to Canada with a dollar in his pocket along with his brother, Vaughn in 1950. They made their way from Montreal to Vancouver. He fell in love with the West Coast, recounting the first time he drove west on Marine Drive towards Horseshoe Bay - he knew then, that's where he would call home. He put himself through UBC medical school as a boilermaker in Kitimat during the summers and with scholarships. He graduated top of his class and went to San Francisco for residency, where he met Margareta Welander. Married for 30 years with three children, the family spent many years living near Whytecliff Park with happy memories there and at Whistler, Hawaii, Hornby and Savary Islands. Dr. T, as he was often called, had a private practice in West Vancouver for decades and helped thousands of people throughout his impressive career. He co-founded the Crisis Centre in 1969, a suicide prevention hotline, was a professor at UBC and assisted Aboriginal communities in Southern British Columbia. In addition, he founded the Pacific Bipolar Foundation, educating and supporting families and individuals living with the disorder. Other positions included President of BC Psychiatric Association, President of Lions Gate Hospital Medical Staff and Chief of Psychiatry. He also led Community Psychiatric Services, a mental health out-patient program on the North Shore. He was a devoted father and doctor. A highly intelligent man of science, he was always learning more about this vast universe. He had a great love of opera and sat on the Board of the Vancouver Opera Company. He found solace in nature, was a dog lover, avid fisherman and passionate about life. He had a sparkle in his eyes, a giant smile and a caring heart. He will be eternally loved and greatly missed. Notification for a celebration of Paul's life will published when details are confirmed.





