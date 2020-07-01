Paul Joseph WEISHAUPT
08/29/1931 - 06/23/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEISHAUPT, Paul Joseph August 29, 1931 - June 23, 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Paul Weishaupt. He passed peacefully in his home with his family by his side. It is with thankful hearts that we share this news with those who were an important part of his life. He is survived by his wife Brenda, daughters Elizabeth and Janet and son Richard and his wife Jane. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kelsey, Bridget, Ben (Kelsey), Emily, Grace and Annie. He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved