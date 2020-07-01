WEISHAUPT, Paul Joseph August 29, 1931 - June 23, 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Paul Weishaupt. He passed peacefully in his home with his family by his side. It is with thankful hearts that we share this news with those who were an important part of his life. He is survived by his wife Brenda, daughters Elizabeth and Janet and son Richard and his wife Jane. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kelsey, Bridget, Ben (Kelsey), Emily, Grace and Annie. He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved.







