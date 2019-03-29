Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Roald LADE. View Sign

LADE, Paul Roald October 29, 1927 - February 18, 2019 With sadness for our loss we announce the passing of our father, leaving us peacefully and painlessly at the age of 92, comforted to his last breath by his wife and children. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa, 'papa', brother, uncle, pastor, and friend. Meticulous and thoughtful in his approach to every aspect of his undertakings, whether professional, volunteer for church and community, for his friends, or as husband and father of five, he approached every single day with joy, enthusiasm, pride in his appearance, and sincere gratitude. He gave high importance to daily prayer, tradition, loyalty, commitments, and dedication to family and friends, consistently well demonstrated in his daily life. His duties and large extended family empowered him, and his generosity in the giving of his time genuinely enriched our lives, blessing us with much to take example from and countless memories to treasure. He loved his North Vancouver home and took full advantage of the abundance of natural pleasures available outside his door and beyond! He was proud to have served well in the ministry, and to have enjoyed the fellowship of countless friends and associates across a broad spectrum of people. From Sunday school teacher and church youth leader, to minister and song leader of many congregations over the years, to Padre for RCSCC Sea Cadets, to business man, and servant to anyone asking for his counsel or help, his influence and deeds impacted many, set a remarkable example, and will not be forgotten. He leaves behind his loving wife Thelma, children Wes Lade (Carol), Darlene Pekrul (Al), Melodie Richards (Dave), Laurel Thomas (Jim, deceased), Carol Carlson (Julian), 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, brothers David and Peter Lade (Lorna), sister Ruth Moore (Paul), and numerous nieces and nephews. We celebrate Dad's reunion in Glory with many family members and old friends long loved but earlier departed!. A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, April 15, 1:00 pm. North Langley Community Church, 21015 96 Avenue, Langley BC. Paul Lade was a great contributor to many charities. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to: Samaritan's Purse Canada, 20 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta, T3J 5H5.





