Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Joan (Conlin) THURSTON. View Sign Obituary

THURSTON, Pauline Joan (nee Conlin) August 23rd, 1934 to November 21st, 2019 Pauline passed away on November 21st, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald B. Thurston, she is survived by three of their four children, William (Carla), Patricia (Peter) Widdows, Edward (Isabell), and predeceased by her son Robert (Diane). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael Widdows, Daryl Thurston, Erika Widdows, Simone Byrne, nee Thurston (Padraig), Bowman Thurston. And her great-granddaughter Saoirse Byrne. All of whom were beneficiaries of her love and spirit. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen King, Cena Montague (Michael) and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents Hubert and Gertie Conlin and her sister Maureen Staveley (Cliff). She was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, and lovingly and faithfully travelled across Canada with her husband, from Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, to Toronto and Thunder Bay, Ontario, before settling in North Vancouver, B.C., raising their four children along the way. At her request, a private family celebration of her life has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or have a mass said in her name.







Pauline passed away on November 21st, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald B. Thurston, she is survived by three of their four children, William (Carla), Patricia (Peter) Widdows, Edward (Isabell), and predeceased by her son Robert (Diane). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael Widdows, Daryl Thurston, Erika Widdows, Simone Byrne, nee Thurston (Padraig), Bowman Thurston. And her great-granddaughter Saoirse Byrne. All of whom were beneficiaries of her love and spirit. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen King, Cena Montague (Michael) and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents Hubert and Gertie Conlin and her sister Maureen Staveley (Cliff). She was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, and lovingly and faithfully travelled across Canada with her husband, from Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, to Toronto and Thunder Bay, Ontario, before settling in North Vancouver, B.C., raising their four children along the way. At her request, a private family celebration of her life has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or have a mass said in her name. Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close