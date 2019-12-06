THURSTON, Pauline Joan (nee Conlin) August 23rd, 1934 to November 21st, 2019 Pauline passed away on November 21st, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald B. Thurston, she is survived by three of their four children, William (Carla), Patricia (Peter) Widdows, Edward (Isabell), and predeceased by her son Robert (Diane). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael Widdows, Daryl Thurston, Erika Widdows, Simone Byrne, nee Thurston (Padraig), Bowman Thurston. And her great-granddaughter Saoirse Byrne. All of whom were beneficiaries of her love and spirit. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen King, Cena Montague (Michael) and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents Hubert and Gertie Conlin and her sister Maureen Staveley (Cliff). She was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, and lovingly and faithfully travelled across Canada with her husband, from Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, to Toronto and Thunder Bay, Ontario, before settling in North Vancouver, B.C., raising their four children along the way. At her request, a private family celebration of her life has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or have a mass said in her name.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019