PAYNE, William Daniel William Daniel Payne, 76, of North Vancouver, passed away on November 13th after suffering with Alzheimer's for two years. Bill was born January 13, 1943 to Bill and Hazel Payne in Windsor, Ontario. He attended Catholic Central High School in London, Ontario where he was a good student and achieved "all-star" status on the basketball and football teams. He went on to The University of Western Ontario where he received his business degree and enjoyed playing football. Just before graduating from university, Bill married Patricia Organ and his first child was born shortly after that. Pat and Bill had four children: Kelly, Dan, Patrick and Michael. After graduation, Bill joined a prominent auditing firm in Toronto where he achieved his goal of becoming a Chartered Accountant. He worked for many years in both Toronto and Vancouver where he made some life-long friendships. In 1981, he settled back in Vancouver to start a business with his brother Phil. Bill loved Vancouver. He joined the North Shore Winter Club and started playing racquetball on a regular basis. He built some great friendships with the "racquetball guys and one gal". Fishing was another love as well as golf - well not so much a love as a frustration!!! Bill was a hard working, athletic guy who loved a good party and to dance the night away. Bill is now with his parents, sister Catherine and son Patrick. He will be missed by his children Kelly (Murray) Lucyshyn, Dan (Jules) and Mike (Linnea); his grandchildren Jacob, Jessica, Rachel, Noah, Laura, Patrick, Dominic, Tristan, Liam and Braeden; his sisters Mary Margaret (John) Jarrell, Patricia (Norm) Damaren, Maureen (Rudy) Jansen, Martha (Mike) Tucker and brother Philip (Barb) Payne; brother-in law Bill (Mary) Kienapple and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the fourth floor medical staff at Lions Gate Hospital for their understanding and compassionate care. The funeral will be held at St. Stephen's Catholic Parish on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 am. The church is located at 1360 East 24th Street, North Vancouver. Following Mass there will be celebration of life in the lounge at the North Shore Winter Club, located at 1325 Keith Road, North Vancouver from 12:30 - 3. The family will gather at a later date to place the cremains. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or to your local palliative or hospice care facility in Bill's name would be greatly appreciated, in lieu of flowers.





