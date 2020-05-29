Thomas, Penelope Anne (Penny)



November 14, 1938- May 25, 2020



It's with great sadness that we announce Penny's passing on May 25th, in North Vancouver.



Penny grew up in Vancouver, and attended Lord Bing Secondary before working at UBC and with IBM. One of her fondest memories was the year she spent learning Danish in Denmark. She enjoyed calligraphy, lawn bowling, darts, the theatre, and travel. For many years Penny was the receptionist for Doug Alderson Chiropractic and then at Lord Roberts and Prince of Wales Schools. She will be remembered fondly by her many close friends and family for her kindness and generosity. Thank you to the staff at Amica West Vancouver and Lynn Valley Care for the wonderful care you provided. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC.



