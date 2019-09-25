Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Alexander Montador. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear, lifelong friend, Peter Alexander Montador.



Peter was born and raised in Nanaimo and settled back there upon retirement, building a home in Nanoose Bay on the site of the Montador family cottage. Peter had a long and successful teaching career, beginning in Rossland, BC, then moving to West Vancouver where he taught at West Vancouver High, opened Hillside Junior High, and then transferred to Sentinel Secondary until his retirement in 1985.



One of his greatest joys was coaching. While at Sentinel, he took his senior boys basketball team to the finals of the Provincial Championships. In addition, he coached the senior girls volleyball teams for a number of years.



Hawaii was a very special place for Peter, he visited many times and spent a year there to complete his Master's degree at the University of Hawaii. The Nanaimo Golf and Country Club was also dear to his heart, where he became very involved not only as a player but also in tournament organization and management.



Peter was a man of many talents with a strong sense of adventure. He loved sailing, flying, woodworking, golfing, and motorcycle touring - to name a few. We will always remember his love for sports cars and the eclectic collection he had over his lifetime.



Peter was predeceased by his brothers, John and David; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Montador. He is survived by many friends who consider him family. The Sinclair family, Gary and Myfanwy (Peg), Robyn (Laurence Rankin) and Dana (Jim Sleeth); the Mortell family, Shirley, Sandra (David Mowat), Barb; as well as his goddaughter, Mer Montador. He will also be missed by his dear friend, Harvey Hurd, who provided companionship, many cups of coffee, and great support during the last months of his life, as well as by his walking partner, Anna North.



There will be no service at Peter's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KidSport BC.

Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, 2019

