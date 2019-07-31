Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter G. Simpson. View Sign Obituary

Our brother, Peter Gardner Garth (59), died July 17, at Nanaimo Regional Hospital. We thank the staff and volunteers there for their kindness and skill.



Perhaps it was as a long-distance trucker that Garth came to love clear night skies and old radio programs. He drove all over North America, but loved the BC coast best, finally settling in Errington, where he could be close to family.



Garth had a lightning wit, but rarely a bad word to say about anyone. He was a funny and loving brother, uncle and friend. He was loved and is deeply missed.

