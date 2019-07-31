Our brother, Peter Gardner Garth (59), died July 17, at Nanaimo Regional Hospital. We thank the staff and volunteers there for their kindness and skill.
Perhaps it was as a long-distance trucker that Garth came to love clear night skies and old radio programs. He drove all over North America, but loved the BC coast best, finally settling in Errington, where he could be close to family.
Garth had a lightning wit, but rarely a bad word to say about anyone. He was a funny and loving brother, uncle and friend. He was loved and is deeply missed.
Published in The North Shore News from July 31 to Aug. 29, 2019