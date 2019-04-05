Peter Marak (May 26, 1926 - March 29, 2019)
Peter Marak was born in Vancouver. He passed away at Evergreen House in N. Van. We thank them for their care and compassion. Peter graduated from UBC with a B.Comm and then became a CA. He had a successful career which culminated with VersaCold as President and CEO. Peter travelled the globe, visiting all continents except Antartica. He loved cats and shopping. He will be missed as a father and a friend. He is survived by his four children Brenda Byron, Barbara Marak, Lisa Mayberry, Dan Marak, and one grandson, John Setterlund. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNIB.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2019
