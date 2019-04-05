Peter Marak was born in Vancouver. He passed away at Evergreen House in N. Van. We thank them for their care and compassion. Peter graduated from UBC with a B.Comm and then became a CA. He had a successful career which culminated with VersaCold as President and CEO. Peter travelled the globe, visiting all continents except Antartica. He loved cats and shopping. He will be missed as a father and a friend. He is survived by his four children Brenda Byron, Barbara Marak, Lisa Mayberry, Dan Marak, and one grandson, John Setterlund. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNIB.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Marak.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2019