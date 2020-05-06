ENGLISH, Philip Joseph On April 21st, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, Philip Joseph English, 74, of Parksville, BC, went peacefully to his eternal home. Born in Nanaimo, BC on July 23, 1945 to Phylis Strachan (Frank English), Philip spent his early childhood living in Nanaimo, Duncan, Calgary and Winnipeg. His youth was spent primarily in Deep Cove and he attended various schools including North Van High, Windsor and Argyle. Settling in Vancouver in his early twenties, he became one of the first certified dental technicians in the city and it was at that time during a dental conference he met his future wife and dentist Felisa Macaballug. They went on to have three children, Philip, Cielo and Andrew. He was deeply devoted to supporting his family and provided a beautiful home that was always filled with music, art, and friends. He poured his heart into his work and his own sports and will be remembered by many as a great team mate and one of the top fastball pitchers in BC for years. His dedication to his children's many sports and to the families and players he coached, was second to none. His pursuit of excellence with the Forest Hills Little League, North Shore Girls Softball, Parksville Bantam Premier Baseball League and most recently the Oceanside Minor Baseball League will always be remembered. In 1995, Philip's love for his roots and simple lifestyle brought him back to the Island where he settled in Parksville. He was reunited there with his Mother and brother and established Seaview Dental Lab. Over 50 years, he celebrated becoming a Master Gold & Ceramic Technician, and was proud to have been part of the Tucker Study Club for Dentists. He continued to master his craft until his final weeks. Philip is predeceased by his mother Phyllis and his brother, Frank. He is survived by his partner Maricel (son Arol); his three children, Philip (Chieko), Cielo (Hans) and Andrew (Kimberly); his seven grandchildren, Sammy, Ty, Brooks, Sawyer, Skylar, Shaelyn and Kai; his sister-in-law Christine, nephews Rob and Joe and numerous cousins. A Celebration of his Life, will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered online, view at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/nsnews/
Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.