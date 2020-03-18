Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillippa Mary WENSTOB. View Sign Obituary

WENSTOB, Philippa Mary June 1, 1945 - March 11, 2020 Philippa died peacefully with loved ones by her side on March 11, 2020. Born in West Vancouver, she spent most of her life in Caulfeild on family property. Philippa was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Patricia Gordon, brother Blake and brothers in law Ritchie Kern and Fred Welsh. She is survived by her loving husband Gordon, sisters Jane Kern and Judy Welsh, nephews James (Thae), Ross (Meg), Ian (Lara), Ralph (Cheryl) Kern, Christopher (Amy), Andrew (Brigitte) Welsh. She spent her entire working career in the travel business, mainly with Trans Globe Travel, and was highly respected by her clients. She had the travel bug, resulting in many trips abroad, alone, with friends, or with her mother Pat. Philippa had a superb feel for colour, inherited from her parents as an accomplished silkscreen artist. Her garden was proof of her love for flowers and surroundings with a keen love for wildlife, sailing and the ocean. Many hours were spent watching the seals, eagles, shore birds and ocean traffic while doing her many crossword puzzles. Her house, like her parents' home, was filled with classical music, fine books and things much loved. Philippa was a very kind and generous person to all. She will be sadly missed. A special thanks to her dear friends Elizabeth and Patti Johnston who were with her to the end. A private celebration of life will be held in the spring for family and close friends. Donations could be made to Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver at





