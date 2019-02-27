Phyllis Peggy Fleming was born in Leduc, Alberta, on March 23, 1925, daughter of Emelia and Peter Workun, and sister to Alice, Alan, Paul, and Verne Workun.
Mom had a love for becoming a flight attendant, so she trained at the Royal Alex in Edmonton to get her nurse's degree and then moved to Vancouver to work for TWA. She met Bert on a flight to Victoria and once married, began her rewarding lifelong career as a Private Duty Registered Nurse, caring for many prominent British Columbians.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Bruce (Liz), Peter, and Barb (John); her loving grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, Kate, Nicolas, and Michael; and her precious great-grandchildren, Cohen, Wallis, Ethan, and Lucas. Mom passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. We send our love to you, Grandma.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019