Phyllis P. Fleming (March 23, 1925 - February 11, 2019)
Phyllis Peggy Fleming was born in Leduc, Alberta, on March 23, 1925, daughter of Emelia and Peter Workun, and sister to Alice, Alan, Paul, and Verne Workun.

Mom had a love for becoming a flight attendant, so she trained at the Royal Alex in Edmonton to get her nurse's degree and then moved to Vancouver to work for TWA. She met Bert on a flight to Victoria and once married, began her rewarding lifelong career as a Private Duty Registered Nurse, caring for many prominent British Columbians.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Bruce (Liz), Peter, and Barb (John); her loving grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, Kate, Nicolas, and Michael; and her precious great-grandchildren, Cohen, Wallis, Ethan, and Lucas. Mom passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. We send our love to you, Grandma.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
