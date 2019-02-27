Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis P. Fleming. View Sign

Phyllis Peggy Fleming was born in Leduc, Alberta, on March 23, 1925, daughter of Emelia and Peter Workun, and sister to Alice, Alan, Paul, and Verne Workun.



Mom had a love for becoming a flight attendant, so she trained at the Royal Alex in Edmonton to get her nurse's degree and then moved to Vancouver to work for TWA. She met Bert on a flight to Victoria and once married, began her rewarding lifelong career as a Private Duty Registered Nurse, caring for many prominent British Columbians.



She will be dearly missed by her children, Bruce (Liz), Peter, and Barb (John); her loving grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, Kate, Nicolas, and Michael; and her precious great-grandchildren, Cohen, Wallis, Ethan, and Lucas. Mom passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. We send our love to you, Grandma.

Phyllis Peggy Fleming was born in Leduc, Alberta, on March 23, 1925, daughter of Emelia and Peter Workun, and sister to Alice, Alan, Paul, and Verne Workun.Mom had a love for becoming a flight attendant, so she trained at the Royal Alex in Edmonton to get her nurse's degree and then moved to Vancouver to work for TWA. She met Bert on a flight to Victoria and once married, began her rewarding lifelong career as a Private Duty Registered Nurse, caring for many prominent British Columbians.She will be dearly missed by her children, Bruce (Liz), Peter, and Barb (John); her loving grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, Kate, Nicolas, and Michael; and her precious great-grandchildren, Cohen, Wallis, Ethan, and Lucas. Mom passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. We send our love to you, Grandma. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close