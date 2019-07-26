Quinn left us far too soon and will forever be missed.
Remembered with love by his wife, Lisa; mother, Carey; sister, Cassie (Rick); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda and David; sisters-in-law, Laurel (Dave) and Stacey (Bill); nephews, Dylan (Kim), Ryan, Ozzie, and Markus; and nieces, Taylor and Alexa; as well as many, many friends, extended family, and co-workers at BC Ferries.
Predeceased by his father, Leif, in 2012.
In keeping with Quinn's wishes, no service will be held.
Published in The North Shore News from July 26 to Aug. 24, 2019