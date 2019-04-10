Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachelle Sheree PAULL. View Sign

Late Rachelle Sheree Paull Sunrise: July 19, 1987 Sunset: April 1, 2019 We extend our sincere condolences to the Lewis/Paull (Squamish) and Ridley, Lewis/Mathews (Kitkatla) families. Rachelle was born July 19, 1987 to her parents Randall 'Randy' and Karen Paull (nee Ridley) in Surrey, BC. She was raised in North Vancouver's Mission IR No. 1 where she attended St. Edmunds Elementary School and St Thomas Aquinas and later moved to Kitwanga where she graduated from Hazelton Secondary School. Rachelle can best be remembered for her kindness and how she loved to help others. She was a very loving auntie of her four nieces and one nephew. At an early age she enjoyed to garden but loved more to landscape with her dad Randy; her hobbies and interests include basketball, artwork, colouring and watching the Canuck games and wrestling. Rachelle is survived by her mother; Karen, brother; Kevin Ridley (Kristi-Joy), nephew; Kobe, nieces; Payton, Sage, Sophie and Carma, grandparents; Myrtle and Arthur Matthew (nee Lewis) and Ed Nicholson; aunts and uncles Shellene, Vera (Carl), Joe (Mira), George (Shannon), Clark (Kimberly), Michael, Raven (Evan); and many friends, relatives and loved ones. The family would like to acknowledge and extend appreciation for those who gave support to Rachelle over the years, Tara Wilson, Krisandra Jacobs and Heather Damien. A prayer service was held on April 9,2019 at 7:00 pm and a funeral service on April 10, 2019 at 10:00 am, both at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC. On-line condolences can be found at





