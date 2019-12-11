Raimonda ACCILI (1933 - 2019)
Obituary

ACCILI, Raimonda June 6, 1933 - December 3, 2019 Surrounded by the family she loved and raised, it is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, mother-in-law and grandmother Raimonda Accili at the age of 86 years. Raimonda was born in Acciano, Italy was predeceased by her devoted husband Ginesio, survived by sons Eric (Elizabeth), Ron and Denis, grandsons Alexander and Benjamin. Raimonda will be dearly missed by many family members and friends whom she loved. The family would like to thank the staff at North Shore Hospice for all their care and support. A ceremony will be held on December 13, 2019 10:00am at First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC, followed by a reception. A family only internment at Ocean View Cemetery. No flowers please.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
