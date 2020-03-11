Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Burgess. View Sign Obituary

Born in North Battleford Saskatchewan, Ralph came to Vancouver in the early 20s. He graduated from King George Secondary School in 1936. During WWII Ralph worked for North Van Ship Repairs as an electrician, on Allied Navy vessels, new minesweepers, and Victory ships. From the late 30s to mid-50s he lived in Lynn Valley. He and Irene Tremblay were married in 1948. Ralph then worked for the District of North Vancouver while raising his family at 29th and Lonsdale. After relocating to Aldergrove in 1979, Irene predeceased Ralph in 1992. In 2006, Ralph moved to Prince Rupert. In 2017, at 98, Ralph moved back to Lynn Valley, and then to West Van in 2020.



He is also predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Edsell, and his son, Paul Burgess. He will be missed by his family, Ken and Heather Burgess, Lauri Burgess and Elizabeth Wilson, Carolyn Burgess, Ryan and Lisa Burgess, Suzanne and GB Robins, Danielle, Connor, and Alison Burgess, his four great-grandchildren, and his sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Thanks to West Van Care Centre and Cedar Garden.

Born in North Battleford Saskatchewan, Ralph came to Vancouver in the early 20s. He graduated from King George Secondary School in 1936. During WWII Ralph worked for North Van Ship Repairs as an electrician, on Allied Navy vessels, new minesweepers, and Victory ships. From the late 30s to mid-50s he lived in Lynn Valley. He and Irene Tremblay were married in 1948. Ralph then worked for the District of North Vancouver while raising his family at 29th and Lonsdale. After relocating to Aldergrove in 1979, Irene predeceased Ralph in 1992. In 2006, Ralph moved to Prince Rupert. In 2017, at 98, Ralph moved back to Lynn Valley, and then to West Van in 2020.He is also predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Edsell, and his son, Paul Burgess. He will be missed by his family, Ken and Heather Burgess, Lauri Burgess and Elizabeth Wilson, Carolyn Burgess, Ryan and Lisa Burgess, Suzanne and GB Robins, Danielle, Connor, and Alison Burgess, his four great-grandchildren, and his sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Thanks to West Van Care Centre and Cedar Garden. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 11 to Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close