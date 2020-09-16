The family of Raphiel Thompson regretfully inform the community that she passed away at home on the evening of September 1, 2020. Raphiel was a generous mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She leaves behind a son, Jack, and her husband, Grant. She will be sorely missed but lives on in the smiles of all that she touched. From her extended family to her friends and clients for over 35 years, and from the 16 years of running her own salon, Raphiel shared many good years with such caring people. We would like to thank all the generous support we have received from so many caring people.



Due to the COVID a celebration of her life with scheduled in the new year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store