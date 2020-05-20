CRAIG, Raymond Arthur January 8, 1927 - May 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully in Abbotsford, B.C., with his family beside him, at the age of 93. Ray served in the Canadian Merchant Navy in WWII. He worked for BC Railway, North Vancouver until his retirement in 1990. Ray was Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, inducted into the Provincial Hall of Fame for all his contributions. Celebration of Life TBA. Condolences may be sent to c/o Lynda Craig, #1003-5560 Inman Avenue, Burnaby BC, V5H 2L9







