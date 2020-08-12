1/1
Raymond (Ray) BECK
1929 - 2020
BECK, Raymond (Ray) March 1929 - August 2020 Ray passed away suddenly at Lions Gate Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Jack and sister Marcia. Survived by his nieces and nephews; Ross (Jennifer); Karen (Charlie); Janice; Allan and many great nieces and nephews. He will also be deeply missed by his friend Anita Macphee and her family. Ray lived his entire life in North Vancouver and was well known on the North Shore as "Ray the TV repairman". Ray's greatest joy was the times spent with his family and his many dear friends. He will be missed. Rest in peace Ray A small private funeral service and burial will take place. If desired, donations to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation in Ray's memory would be appreciated.




Published in North Shore News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
