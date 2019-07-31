Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Clifford PENNER. View Sign Obituary

PENNER, Raymond Clifford September 10, 1938 - July 24, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, Dr. Raymond Penner. Ray passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Irene; his children, Darryl Penner (Carrie), Ramona Penner-Bleuler (John) and Corinne Kasteel (Kevin) as well as his eight grandchildren; Naomi Kasteel (Jonathan Stiansen), David Penner (Alison MacDougall), Luke Kasteel (Susie), Matthew Kasteel (Jenna), Zachary Bleuler, Thomas Kasteel, Maxwell Bleuler and Lexi Bleuler as well as great granddaughter, Junia Penner. He is also survived by his two sisters, Mildred Dyck (David) and Norma Klassen (Albert). Ray was born in Plum Coulee, Manitoba where he grew up on a farm. Ray decided early that he did not like farming, so he attended the University of Manitoba where he met his wife, Irene, and graduated from Medical School. After falling in love with Vancouver while he worked as a waiter on the railroad, he moved to Vancouver with Irene in 1963 where he practised medicine until retiring in February, 2018. Ray was an active participant in the North Shore church community as well as a much-loved family physician. He was known for his dedication to his patients and his love and compassion for people which he exhibited both in his work as a physician, and also in his involvement with Cap Church over many years. He touched many people's lives in deep and meaningful ways, and will be sorely missed. Ray was known for his kindness, generosity, and compassion as well as his wisdom. He had a great love for fun and laughter. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and was a frequent spectator during his grandchildren's various sporting activities. He especially loved watching hockey. Ray did not have any hobbies, but did enjoy playing golf with Irene, especially on late Sunday afternoons. He dedicated all his free time to caring generously for people. The family would like to thank Dr. Dana Haaf for his care of Ray over many years, but especially in these last few, as well as the care aids and nursing staff at Lynn Valley Care Centre, where he was known as "Doc". A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 pm at North Shore Alliance Church (23rd and St Georges Ave, North Vancouver). Flowers gratefully declined, but if you wish to make donations in lieu, cheques can be made payable to Canada Gives and mailed to 120 Adelaide Street W, Suite 2500, Toronto, ON M5H 1T1. Please specify "The Penner Family Foundation" in the memo line. Credit Card donations can be made online at





It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, Dr. Raymond Penner. Ray passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Irene; his children, Darryl Penner (Carrie), Ramona Penner-Bleuler (John) and Corinne Kasteel (Kevin) as well as his eight grandchildren; Naomi Kasteel (Jonathan Stiansen), David Penner (Alison MacDougall), Luke Kasteel (Susie), Matthew Kasteel (Jenna), Zachary Bleuler, Thomas Kasteel, Maxwell Bleuler and Lexi Bleuler as well as great granddaughter, Junia Penner. He is also survived by his two sisters, Mildred Dyck (David) and Norma Klassen (Albert). Ray was born in Plum Coulee, Manitoba where he grew up on a farm. Ray decided early that he did not like farming, so he attended the University of Manitoba where he met his wife, Irene, and graduated from Medical School. After falling in love with Vancouver while he worked as a waiter on the railroad, he moved to Vancouver with Irene in 1963 where he practised medicine until retiring in February, 2018. Ray was an active participant in the North Shore church community as well as a much-loved family physician. He was known for his dedication to his patients and his love and compassion for people which he exhibited both in his work as a physician, and also in his involvement with Cap Church over many years. He touched many people's lives in deep and meaningful ways, and will be sorely missed. Ray was known for his kindness, generosity, and compassion as well as his wisdom. He had a great love for fun and laughter. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and was a frequent spectator during his grandchildren's various sporting activities. He especially loved watching hockey. Ray did not have any hobbies, but did enjoy playing golf with Irene, especially on late Sunday afternoons. He dedicated all his free time to caring generously for people. The family would like to thank Dr. Dana Haaf for his care of Ray over many years, but especially in these last few, as well as the care aids and nursing staff at Lynn Valley Care Centre, where he was known as "Doc". A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 pm at North Shore Alliance Church (23rd and St Georges Ave, North Vancouver). Flowers gratefully declined, but if you wish to make donations in lieu, cheques can be made payable to Canada Gives and mailed to 120 Adelaide Street W, Suite 2500, Toronto, ON M5H 1T1. Please specify "The Penner Family Foundation" in the memo line. Credit Card donations can be made online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/in-loving-memory-of-raymond-clifford-penner/ Published in The North Shore News from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close