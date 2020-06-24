WONG, Raymond John It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond John Wong, P.Eng. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend on the 14th of May, 2020. Predeceased by his parents George and Mollie Lee; brothers Sam, Henry, Edward, George Junior and sister Jenny. He leaves behind his wife Lynda, son Michael, daughter Wendy Lee (Rick) their mother Marie Riley. Also, brothers William (Marsha) Gary (Helene) and sisters Mary Rose and Patsy. Also, grandchildren, Nathan, James, Raelene, Hunter and Jordan and many loved nieces and nephews. Ray's parents both emigrated from China. Ray was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia - the "middle child of 9 siblings", so it is not surprising that he seized every opportunity and challenged life with such gusto. He attended Morrison High School and was the editor of the school newspaper. Ray was a leading scorer in hockey. On behalf of the graduating class of 1954, Ray delivered the Valedictorian speech at the closing ceremony to teachers, parents and fellow classmates. He started on his engineering career with a Diploma in Engineering at St. Francis Xavier University where he received the coveted "X ring" and then graduated in Electrical Engineering from Dalhousie University in Halifax and received his "Iron ring" Ray moved to Winnipeg in 1960 and began his career in Electrical Engineering and Lighting Design, and he won many Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Awards for his designs. He loved teaching the Lighting course to the students at the School of Architecture at the University of Manitoba. In 1972, he moved to Vancouver and had a storied career as a principal in several electrical consulting practices until 2010. After he retired from the firms he continued to practice his beloved profession as an independent consultant, right up to the end of his life. During his career, Ray was the electrical and lighting designer of many well-known projects in BC; the HSBC Data Center in Burnaby, the Broadway Tech Campus in Vancouver, BC Lotteries, the Vancouver Film Studios and the Bridge Film Studios as well as many HSBC retail branches. And he was most proud of his contributions to Expo 86. Also continuing to win several (IES) Lighting Awards for his work in BC. Ray was born with a zest and curiosity for life and a wonderful compassionate nature. He loved and valued his family and the time spent with them and his friends. He enjoyed hosting many dinners and parties. He was passionate about good food, be it cooking or organizing phenomenal Chinese feasts or lobsters prepared in the Nova Scotia Wong tradition in the restaurants or home where he would share his exuberant and hilarious story telling. Ray and Lynda enjoyed many wonderful happy years together, travelling and exploring many countries, cruises, and the last few years spending the winter months in Mexico. He became affectionately known as King Wong to his family, friends, restauranteurs and fellow hockey players. Ray had a love of sports and a passion for hockey that would last throughout his life. His fellow hockey teammates shared this about him. Ray was a great athlete and he was in his element playing hockey. Many senior hockey players will tell you reaching 40 and qualifying to compete in the Snoopy tournaments was a golden moment and 1977 was Ray's year. Who could have imagined that under Ray's leadership it would morph into so much more than a hockey tournament? Getting into the Charles Shultz Snoopy Senior World Hockey Tournament was like getting drafted into the NHL. Many teams tried for years to get into the tournament, but from 1977 until 2015, Ray's team never missed." Ray also played for many teams in the Lower Mainland, and each team feels honoured to have been in his company. He travelled to Japan 3 times with the Orient Express Team. His last tournament was at the age of 80. In the final games, the teams were tied 5-5. After a scuffle, Ray was down on the ice in front of the opposing goalie. In true fashion, Ray got to his feet and as the puck came right to him he gave his shoulder a little dip causing the goalie to move. Ray shot the puck into the open side of the net. Final score 6-5. It was one of the highlights of our trip to Japan. Ray was a long time member of Hollyburn Country Club where he was very active in sports and coaching amateur hockey, and he served on the Board of Directors for many years. Ray, family, friends, business associates and teammates. Will all miss your quick wit, good stories and infectious laugh. Please Consider a Donation to the Kidney Foundation or charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be planned post Covid-19. To write a condolence to the family, go to: www.McKenziefuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.