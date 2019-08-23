BILLESBERGER, Raymond Joseph Billesberger, Raymond Joseph died August 6, 2019 at the age of 67 in Surrey Memorial Hospital. Born February 27, 1952 in Cudworth, Saskatchewan. In 1956, at age 4, he moved to North Vancouver with his parents and two brothers Norman and Gerald. Attended St. Edmund's, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sutherland and Carson Graham schools. He is survived by his parents Virgil and Mary Billesberger of North Vancouver, siblings; Faye Gagnon (Victor); Joan; Ronald (Donna-Lea); Audrey van der Gracht (John); nine nieces and nephews; one great nephew and sister-in-law Melanie Snell. Pre- deceased by his infant sister Margaret and older brothers Norman and Gerald. One of Ray's favorite pastimes as a teenager was spending numerous hours at the Stardust Roller Rink in North Vancouver. He also enjoyed bowling at the Brunswick Lanes. We love you and will miss you. No service by request; interment in the Middle Lake, Saskatchewan cemetery with his brothers Norman and Gerald.





