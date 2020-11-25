RENSHAW, Joan Mary Joan died on November 10. She was 94. She leaves behind four sons, Michael (Brenda), Stephen (Lindy), Timothy (Terry) and Christopher (Nikki); one foster-son Frank Seabolt; five grandsons (Luke, Chad, Connor, Wyatt and Sean); four granddaughters (Danielle, Annie, Brittany and Olivia); four great grandsons (Levi, Oscar, Harley and Nash) and five great granddaughters (Joey, Maisie, Sage, Stella and Leonie). She was predeceased by her father George White, mother Hilda White, husband Peter Edwin Renshaw and brother Dennis White. Her extended family includes a wide range of musicians, artists, hippies, runaways and other displaced and disrupted members of the 1960s cultural and social revolution that shook North Vancouver, the North Shore and the rest of the province that became her home following her arrival from England in 1957 with three of her sons. The lives she touched, the bodies and souls she helped mend through her work as a Lions Gate Hospital physiotherapist starting in the 1960s and her welcoming generosity of spirit extend well beyond the space available here. In short, she gave more than she took. The direct beneficiaries of that selfless attitude were the children that she raised and the extended family that she helped nurture and guide during difficult periods of their lives. Joan's was a life full of challenges, juggling the responsibilities of family, home and career after Peter suffered a serious stroke in the early 1960s. But it was dedicated to building other lives and laying the foundations for other successes. It was well lived for her, it was well lived for her family, it was well lived for everyone she connected with, and it was well lived for her community. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. No funeral service has been scheduled at this time.







