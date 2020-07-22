It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Reuben Huva at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver on July 2, 2020. He was just a few months short of his 100th birthday. Reuben was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2013. He is survived by his loving children Ron (Denise), Marion Staple (Greg), Bill (Irene), and Linda Horspool (David), his adored grandchildren and cribbage partners Amy, Rob, Allison Staple (Rick), Gillian Staple, Emily Clift (Darren), Geoffrey, Jennifer and Graeme Horspool, and his much loved great grandchildren Chase and Sadie Winkler and Chloe Gottenbos. Reuben was five years old when his family left Russia, landing in Canada. Reuben always said that it was the luckiest day of his life because he had such wonderful opportunities in Canada. The oldest son of eleven children, he was sent to work at a young age, but he never lost his thirst for learning. He encouraged all of his children to get a good education. He worked hard in the fruit industry in the Okanagan for most of his life, and was actively involved in the BC Fruit Growers Association and the Kelowna and District Credit Union. Reuben and Joan raised their four children on an orchard in Lakeview Heights, on land received by the Veterans Land Act after the war. Reuben was a kind, loving and happy person, right to the very end. We will miss him greatly, but feel lucky to have had him for so long. He was the BEST Dad. We would like to thank Hollyburn House for their outstanding care for the past fifteen years. He loved you all. A celebration of life will be held in Summerland, BC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.