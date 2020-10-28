BAKER, Richard Allen 'Swede' - 'Rick' Sunrise: February 8, 1942 Sunset: October 22, 2020
It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Richard Baker on October 22, 2020 at Evergreen Home. Richard was fondly known as 'Swede' and 'Rick'. Richard was born February 8, 1942 to his late parents Ambrose Ray Baker and May Winnifred Baker (nee: Newman) in Vancouver. He was raised on Mission IR No. 1 and attended St. Paul's Indian Day School. He resided in Capilano IR No. 5. Richard worked for Horn Shingle mills, and then many years at Squamish Nation Social Development. Growing up, he played football and baseball. He was gruff, but he had a big heart and was a very generous man. Richard was from a big family and he was very protective of his family, particularly his sisters and nephews and nieces. Richard enjoyed gardening. Richard was a big flirt and he loved the ladies. The family would like to particularly thank the 2nd floor staff at Evergreen House, North Vancouver. Richard is survived by, and will be dearly missed by his siblings Dolores, Patricia, Lillian (Fred), Harry (Judy), Gary (Judy), Gerald, Ramona (Edward), Laura (Peter), Hugh (Kelly); brother-in-law Paul; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca
We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend and at this time it is impossible.