1/1
Richard Allen - Rick "Swede" BAKER
02/08/1942 - 10/22/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, Richard Allen 'Swede' - 'Rick' Sunrise: February 8, 1942 Sunset: October 22, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Richard Baker on October 22, 2020 at Evergreen Home. Richard was fondly known as 'Swede' and 'Rick'. Richard was born February 8, 1942 to his late parents Ambrose Ray Baker and May Winnifred Baker (nee: Newman) in Vancouver. He was raised on Mission IR No. 1 and attended St. Paul's Indian Day School. He resided in Capilano IR No. 5. Richard worked for Horn Shingle mills, and then many years at Squamish Nation Social Development. Growing up, he played football and baseball. He was gruff, but he had a big heart and was a very generous man. Richard was from a big family and he was very protective of his family, particularly his sisters and nephews and nieces. Richard enjoyed gardening. Richard was a big flirt and he loved the ladies. The family would like to particularly thank the 2nd floor staff at Evergreen House, North Vancouver. Richard is survived by, and will be dearly missed by his siblings Dolores, Patricia, Lillian (Fred), Harry (Judy), Gary (Judy), Gerald, Ramona (Edward), Laura (Peter), Hugh (Kelly); brother-in-law Paul; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend and at this time it is impossible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenhaven Memorial Chapel
1835 E Hastings St
Vancouver, BC V5L1T3
6042555444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved